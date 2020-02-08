|
|
Cyr, Lorraine
Lorraine Claire Cyr, 95, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Norman Cyr, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. Born on September 29, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Evelyn Lindquist.
Lorraine was a loving homemaker. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and former member of the Orange Hills Ladies Golf Association where she was a two time club champion.
Lorraine is survived by her devoted son, Russell Cyr; grandchildren, David Fitzgerald, Erin Vires, Ryan Cyr, and Gavin Cyr; great grandchildren, Jack, Hannah, Jesse, and Jasper; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diana Fitzgerald, and siblings, Theodore Lindquist II and June Little.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery, 35 Gulf St., Milford. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020