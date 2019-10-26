|
Dean, Lorraine
Lorraine M. Coughlin Dean, 92, lovingly known in her youth as "Baby Lorraine, Sweetheart of Stamford", most recently of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2019 at the Hamden Health Care Center. Wife of the late Frank J. Dean, she is survived by four loving daughters, Kathleen (Philip) Damicis of RI, Kimberly (Mike) Canning of Hamden, Karen (Chris) Broderick of North Haven and Kerry (Rodney) Eyrich of West Haven. She is also survived by her eleven cherished grandchildren, six great-grandchildren who were the light of her life and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother John Coughlin Jr. Lorraine was born May 23, 1927 in Stamford, CT the daughter of the late John and Anna Drotar Coughlin. Lorraine was a graduate of Stamford High School and had been employed as a bookkeeper, with Catholic Family Services of New Haven then with Arnold Peck Realty Co., from where she retired. She was also the part-time bookkeeper for many years at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven and St. Rose of Lima Church in New Haven. In her spare time she loved to play BINGO but her greatest joy came from being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would also like to thank the outstanding caregivers from Hamden Health Care Center for the love, compassion and care they gave Lorraine while in their care.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12:00 (Noon) at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 10:00 until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058. www.siskbrothers.com
