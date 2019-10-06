New Haven Register Obituaries
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Lorraine E. Dotts

Lorraine E. Dotts Obituary
Dotts, Lorraine E.
Lorraine E. Dotts, 68, of New Haven, departed this life on October 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James E. Dotts and Audrey Corbett. Ms. Dotts began her career as a Teacher in the New Haven Public Schools in 1979, retiring in 2010; and was a longtime member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She leaves to cherish loving memories, a sister, Costina Abdelalim; brother, Howard Dotts; a goddaughter, Aisha Darden; a special aunt, Joan Barboza; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by brothers, James Dotts, Jr. and George Dotts.
A celebration of Ms. Dotts' life and legacy will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 7, 2019
