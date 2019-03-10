Home

Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd
Orange, CT 06477
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Esposito, Lorraine
Lorraine Esposito died February 19th. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent A. Esposito, her sister Rosemary Kline, and brother Pasquale "Pat" Romano. She leaves a sister Madelyn Kavanaugh and brother James Romano Jr., two sons, James Esposito of Florida and Gary Esposito of North Haven, CT, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christain burial will be celebrated on March 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church in Orange on Racebrook Rd. Family and Friends are welcome.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
