Lorraine Kenniston
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenniston, Lorraine
Lorraine Owens Kenniston, 91, formerly of North High Street, East Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hamden Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert F. Kenniston. Lorraine was born in New Haven on October 27, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Emma Ruff Owens. She was a resident of Lake Wales, FL for 15 years, moved to North Branford then East Haven. Lorraine was a switchboard operator for the SNET Company, the former Caldor's Dept. Stores and at Macy's where she was also a store manager of three departments. Lorraine later was a business manager for WELI and Aaron Supreme. She was a member of the North Branford Senior Center and the Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and was a former eucharistic minister and C.C.D. teacher at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven. Mother of Mark Kenniston, Cynthia Colagiovanni (Silvio), Herbert Kenniston, Jr., and Martin Kenniston (Patty). Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Ann Scott.
A graveside service will be conducted in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning, June 5th at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved