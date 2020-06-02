Kenniston, Lorraine
Lorraine Owens Kenniston, 91, formerly of North High Street, East Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hamden Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert F. Kenniston. Lorraine was born in New Haven on October 27, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Emma Ruff Owens. She was a resident of Lake Wales, FL for 15 years, moved to North Branford then East Haven. Lorraine was a switchboard operator for the SNET Company, the former Caldor's Dept. Stores and at Macy's where she was also a store manager of three departments. Lorraine later was a business manager for WELI and Aaron Supreme. She was a member of the North Branford Senior Center and the Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and was a former eucharistic minister and C.C.D. teacher at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven. Mother of Mark Kenniston, Cynthia Colagiovanni (Silvio), Herbert Kenniston, Jr., and Martin Kenniston (Patty). Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Ann Scott.
A graveside service will be conducted in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning, June 5th at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Lorraine Owens Kenniston, 91, formerly of North High Street, East Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hamden Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert F. Kenniston. Lorraine was born in New Haven on October 27, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Emma Ruff Owens. She was a resident of Lake Wales, FL for 15 years, moved to North Branford then East Haven. Lorraine was a switchboard operator for the SNET Company, the former Caldor's Dept. Stores and at Macy's where she was also a store manager of three departments. Lorraine later was a business manager for WELI and Aaron Supreme. She was a member of the North Branford Senior Center and the Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and was a former eucharistic minister and C.C.D. teacher at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven. Mother of Mark Kenniston, Cynthia Colagiovanni (Silvio), Herbert Kenniston, Jr., and Martin Kenniston (Patty). Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Ann Scott.
A graveside service will be conducted in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning, June 5th at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 2, 2020.