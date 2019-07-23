Cacace, Lorraine L.

Lorraine L. Amendola Cacace, 73, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Anthony J. Cacace. Lorraine was born in Derby on April 16, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Clement and Louise Faroni Amendola. Lorraine's family was her everything and she loved them all unconditionally. Mother of Melissa Cacace Bailey (Anthony). Grandmother of Nicholas, Maria and Stephen Bailey. Sister of Dennis Amendola (Donna). Aunt of Ashley Amendola.

The visiting hour will be Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, North Haven at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at supportwoundedwarriorproject. org/donate. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019