Hoxie, Lorraine L. Couillard
Lorraine L. Couillard Hoxie of West Haven known simply as "Mim" to many, loving wife, mother and grandmother entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2020. Born on December 5, 1929 in Salem, Massachusetts to Albert and Yvonne Pelletier Couillard. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda Montagna of Port Orange, FL, Laureen (Craig) Alling of West Haven and Lauralee (Joseph) Gaglio of West Haven with whom she resided, as well as 8 grandchildren, Destiny, Yvonne, Rachel, Craig Jr., Jason, Chelsea, Dean and Shelby, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Philip Jr. and a devoted son, Philip III. Also survived by brothers Ralph (Lorraine) Couillard, Ronald (Carol) Couillard and sisters, Shirley Luz and Alyne Alexander. She was also predeceased by many siblings. Lorraine loved spending time with family and friends and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as cooking and doing laundry. She was a fan of the UCONN Huskies basketball teams and loved trips to the casino. She will be missed beyond measure and will forever be "The Wind Beneath our Wings".
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Road, West Haven on Saturday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on FRIDAY from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sign Mim's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020