Lorraine M. Darcy
Darcy, Lorraine M.
Lorraine M. Tomasselli Darcy, 79, of Cheshire passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She is the beloved wife of Leonard F. Darcy Jr.; mother of Jeanette (Chris) Votto of Northford, Michelle Santos of Hamden, Angela (Greg) Watrous of Deep River and Cynthia Gonzalez of Cheshire; step mother of Leonard F. (Donna) Darcy III of Eagle Bridge, NY, Roxann M. Vaillancourt of Prospect, Patrick W. (Donna) Darcy of North Haven, Carey Ann (Paul) Bjornberg of Wallingford and the late Diann M. Patterson; sister of Richard Tomasselli of VA, Robert Tomasselli of TN, Barbara Rich of Hamden and the late Joseph Tomasselli. Also survived by ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, eleven step grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was born May 2, 1941 in New Haven a daughter of the late Nicholas and Margaret Giangrande Tomasselli, was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven and had been employed for many years as a bookkeeper for K-Mart and later X-pect stores. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 11:00 in St. Bridget of Sweden Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Burial will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden will be Wednesday morning from 9:00-10:30. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the Funeral Home and Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
