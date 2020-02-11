|
DeCarlo, Lorraine M.
Lorraine M. DeCarlo, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020. Lorraine leaves behind her beloved husband John J. DeCarlo whom she was married to for 59 years.
She was born in Meriden, CT to the late John and Mary (Kroll) Barys. Lorraine worked for the Board of Education as a librarian for 20 years. She loved watching the UCONN women's basketball team as well as taking trips to the casino and Disney World. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, often to Maine and Florida.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her daughter Lorrie Morelli of Southingon; her brother John Barys and his wife Doris of Meriden; and her grandchildren Nicholas and Michael Morelli. Lorraine was predeceased by her children Philip and Jacqueline DeCarlo. Funeral Services were held on Monday, Feb. 3rd at Mary Our Queen Church. Burial was at St. Thomas Cemetery. Southington.
