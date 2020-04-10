|
Mulligan, Lorraine M.
Lorraine Mazzei Mulligan, 92, wife of the late Thomas F. Mulligan passed away April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved mother of Linda Gibbs of Ft. Mohave, AZ, Susan Stout of Rocky Hill, David (Maureen) Gerardi of Milford, and the late Alan Gerardi. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Esposito.
Lorraine was born in New Haven July 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Mazzei, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. She was employed as a secretary with the Hamden Board of Education before retirement in 1990, was a member of the Hamden Women's Club, and she enjoyed going to the casino.
A private service of interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled. To send her family a condolence, please see obituary at:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2020