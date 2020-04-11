|
|
Mulligan, Lorraine M.
Lorraine Mazzei Mulligan, 92, wife of the late Thomas F. Mulligan passed away April 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved mother of Linda Gibbs of Ft. Mohave, AZ, Susan Stout of Rocky Hill, David and his wife Maureen Gerardi of Milford, and the late Alan Gerardi. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Esposito.
Lorraine was born in New Haven July 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Leone Mazzei, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. She was employed as a secretary with the Hamden Board of Education before retirement in 1990, and was a member of the Hamden Women's Club. She enjoyed going to the casino, shopping with her many friends, and spending time with her family.
A private service of interment will be in All Saints Cemetery with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled. To send her family a condolence, please see obituary at:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020