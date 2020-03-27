|
|
Nelson, Lorraine
Lorraine Nelson passed peacefully on March 22, 2020 wife of the late Frederick Nelson, daughter of (late) Donald Drake, (late) Mother Bernice Archer. she leaves behind her brother Dale Drake, her children, Frederick Nelson wife Carolyn, Bonney Sauro and Lori Notaro. Her 6 grandchildren joseph Grasso /(fiancé) Joline Szymanski, David Dwyer (wife) Donna Dwyer, Jennalee Wynosky (husband) Joseph Wynosky, Nicholas Notaro, Krista Sauro, (late) Jennifer Notaro and six great-grandchildren Joseph, Gabriella and Logan Grasso, Julianna Dwyer, Joseph and Jace Wynosky. She has family and friends in Connecticut, Maine and Vermont where she lived for many years and will be dearly missed by all that were blessed enough to have known her. She always worked tirelessly cooking and baking and taking care of others; that's what she loved to do.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2020