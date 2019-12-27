|
Niziolek, Lorraine
Lorraine Knell Niziolek, 70, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Linden at Woodbridge with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to the late James P. Niziolek. Lorraine was born in Milford on January 15, 1949 and was the daughter of the late William and Pauline Lampen Walsh. She attended Seymour High School and later earned a nursing degree from Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing. Lor-raine was an RN at Connecticut Hospice, Branford for many years. She was an active member of St. Frances Cabrini Church women's club. Lorraine enjoyed photography, gardening, was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball. Mother of Kimberly Waligroski. Grandmother of Alyssa, Tyler and Brinley Waligroski. Also survived by her sister Joann Backert, sister-in-law Pat Colson, nephews Tim Giunta and Dave Colson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Linden at Woodbridge and Beacon Hospice Home Care for their care and compassion.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Par-ish at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven on Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 2, 2020