Lorraine Proto

Proto, Lorraine
Lorraine Ceccarelli Proto, 88, beloved wife of Frank A. Proto, entered into rest on September 28, 2020. Lorraine leaves behind her daughter, Deborah A. Proto, son Richard R., and wife Ann Proto, son Robert P. Proto, who predeceased her in April, and his longtime partner Tammy Murray. She was the loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Jennie (Jasper Gondhi), Jill, Gabriella, Sloane, and Carter and one great-granddaughter, Lydia. She was the daughter of Adeline and Dante Ceccarelli of West Haven, and sister of Robert, Arthur, Dante Jr., Emily Giamo and Beverly Ferrie. Lorraine retired from Elm City Management Company in 2012 where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper. Besides her love and devotion to her family, she was a consummate Italian cook and enjoyed reading, music, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild. Her commitment to family traditions will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on October 24 at 11 o'clock at Holy Infant Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To leave an online message for Lorraine's family, please visit our websitewww.westhavenfuneral.com
.