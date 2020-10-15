1/1
Lorraine Proto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Proto, Lorraine
Lorraine Ceccarelli Proto, 88, beloved wife of Frank A. Proto, entered into rest on September 28, 2020. Lorraine leaves behind her daughter, Deborah A. Proto, son Richard R., and wife Ann Proto, son Robert P. Proto, who predeceased her in April, and his longtime partner Tammy Murray. She was the loving grandmother to five grandchildren, Jennie (Jasper Gondhi), Jill, Gabriella, Sloane, and Carter and one great-granddaughter, Lydia. She was the daughter of Adeline and Dante Ceccarelli of West Haven, and sister of Robert, Arthur, Dante Jr., Emily Giamo and Beverly Ferrie. Lorraine retired from Elm City Management Company in 2012 where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper. Besides her love and devotion to her family, she was a consummate Italian cook and enjoyed reading, music, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild. Her commitment to family traditions will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on October 24 at 11 o'clock at Holy Infant Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online message for Lorraine's family, please visit our website
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved