Lorraine Quinn
1927 - 2020
Quinn, Lorraine
Lorraine Mansfield Quinn, of East Haven, passed away peacefully September 22nd, 2020, at home with family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Quinn and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lorraine was born August 28, 1927 in New Haven to Warren and Dorothy Jette Mansfield. Lorraine was a homemaker while raising her children. She had a love of children and children loved her. She loved holidays and spending time with all of her family. After raising her own family, she and her husband Robert opened a home daycare, caring for many children in the area over the years. She enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino. She especially enjoyed spending time with her sisters. She was a former volunteer at the Hospital of St. Raphael and was a member of the Jolly Time Seniors Club.
Lorraine is survived by her children Dennis (Linda) Quinn of Hamden, Robert (Diana DeAngelo) Quinn of Southington, Nancy (James) Gormley of North Haven, Teryl (Robert) Imperato of Branford, Kevin Quinn, of East Haven, Laureen Quinn of East Haven, Shelaugh (Robert) D'Amico of Branford, Kerry (John) Salemi of Wallingford and Daniel Quinn of East Haven; her 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Shirley Mansfield and Geraldine Montouri and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lorraine was predeceased by an infant daughter Mary, her brothers: Edward, Robert, and Richard Mansfield; and her daughter-in-law Joanne Quinn.
We would like to give special thanks to VNA Community Hospice, and to Jenny and Irma who took such good care of her in her final days.
Private funeral services entrusted to W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to Boys Town or to the Salvation Army.
Please see online memorial @ wsclancy.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
