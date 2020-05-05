Vitali, Lorraine W.
Lorraine W. Vitali, age 89, of North Branford, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was born in New Haven, CT on December 6, 1930 to the late Edward C. Wall and Florence Daly Wall Querfeld.
Lorraine retired from The Tilcon Company after 20 years, where she worked as a scale operator. She was an avid gardener, and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She took great pride in cooking meals for them that will be remembered for a lifetime. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, Joseph (Rosemary) Vitali Jr., James (Roberta) Vitali, and one daughter, Janine (Dennis) Reilly. She leaves behind her sister Susan Querfeld Morgan, and two brothers, Peter Querfeld and Charles Querfeld. She will be dearly missed by her nine grandchildren, Christopher, Karen, Colleen, Danielle, Joseph, Nicole, James, Michael, and Daniel, as well as one great-grandchild, Sebastian. Lorraine was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Ryone, and two brothers, Edward J. Wall, and Gerard Wall.
In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, visitation will be private. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main St., Branford, Connecticut on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., Keenan Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.