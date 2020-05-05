Lorraine W. Vitali
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vitali, Lorraine W.
Lorraine W. Vitali, age 89, of North Branford, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was born in New Haven, CT on December 6, 1930 to the late Edward C. Wall and Florence Daly Wall Querfeld.
Lorraine retired from The Tilcon Company after 20 years, where she worked as a scale operator. She was an avid gardener, and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She took great pride in cooking meals for them that will be remembered for a lifetime. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, Joseph (Rosemary) Vitali Jr., James (Roberta) Vitali, and one daughter, Janine (Dennis) Reilly. She leaves behind her sister Susan Querfeld Morgan, and two brothers, Peter Querfeld and Charles Querfeld. She will be dearly missed by her nine grandchildren, Christopher, Karen, Colleen, Danielle, Joseph, Nicole, James, Michael, and Daniel, as well as one great-grandchild, Sebastian. Lorraine was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Ryone, and two brothers, Edward J. Wall, and Gerard Wall.
In light of Connecticut's current "stay-home" executive order, visitation will be private. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main St., Branford, Connecticut on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., Keenan Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Cemetery
Send Flowers
Visitation
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved