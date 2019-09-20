|
Fritz, Lottie Jean
Lottie Jean Fritz, age 101, of Derby peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Shady Knoll Health Care. She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew Anthony Fritz. She was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on December 19, 1917 the daughter of the late John and Nellie (Wilk) Wasilewski. Lottie worked as a Retouch Artist for National School Studios for many years before her retirement. Prior to that she was a Beautician in Amsterdam, NY for 20 years and had attended Marinello School of Beauty in NY. She was a member of the St. Michael's Ladies Guild, Catholic War Vets Ladies Auxiliary, and the Derby Senior Center. Lottie also loved to spend time working outside. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Rak and her husband Frank, her daughter Patricia Little and her husband Steven, her grandchildren Megan Lyman and Justin Little, her great-granddaughter Emma, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Wanda Wasielewski. Friends are invited to greet Lottie's family on Monday, September 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. At 10:30 a.m. her funeral procession will leave the funeral home for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd. S. #4b, Southington, CT 06489. The family would like to thank Shady Knoll nurses and staff on 3rd floor Willow Unit and Lottie's aide Vickie for their exceptional care. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 21, 2019