Lou Edna Morris passed away on July 4, 2019 in the arms of her son at the age of 74 years. She was born in Kingstree, SC on December 30, 1974 to the late Thomas Woods Sr., and Willie Mae Woods. She leaves to mourn her passing her sons Archie Morris Jr., and Anthony Morris, sisters Adell McClary, Sade Flemming, Lillian Pressley and Delores Wass Was. Grandchildren Bryonna, Noah and Giabriella, In-laws Annette Greenlee, Leora Morris, Larry Morris, Frankie Morris and Tony Morris and a special friend Elder Sharon Smith along with a host of nieces, nephews other family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanual Baptist Church 1324 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of confort entrusted to McClam Funral Home., 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfor for the Morris Family please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on July 16, 2019
