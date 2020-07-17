1/1
Louis A. Altieri
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Altieri, Louis A.
Louis A. Altieri of Hamden died July 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of the late Clara Celentano Altieri. Mr. Altieri was born in New Haven February 1, 1938 a son of the late Louis and Helen Astorino Altieri and was a mail handler for the United States Postal Service for 45 years before retiring. He is the brother of Eleanor Altieri and William Altieri and is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Louis Mark Altieri.
Private funeral services were held with his family. Kindly make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Share a memory and sign Mr. Altieri's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved