Altieri, Louis A.
Louis A. Altieri of Hamden died July 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of the late Clara Celentano Altieri. Mr. Altieri was born in New Haven February 1, 1938 a son of the late Louis and Helen Astorino Altieri and was a mail handler for the United States Postal Service for 45 years before retiring. He is the brother of Eleanor Altieri and William Altieri and is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Louis Mark Altieri.
Private funeral services were held with his family. Kindly make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
Kindly make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements.