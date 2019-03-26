Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis DeRosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. DeRosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis A. DeRosa Obituary
DeRosa, Louis A.
On March 23, 2019, Louis passed away at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas due to medical complications.
He is survived by his parents, Christine and George DeRosa; his wife, Shannon Hemminger-DeRosa; his son, Angelo DeRosa (Elena); daughters, Sarah Manfredi (Christopher), Angie DeRosa, and Evie DeRosa; siblings, Thomas DeRosa (Caroline), Michael DeRosa (Darla), Georgia Grubb (Walter) and Christopher DeRosa (Marisol); grandchildren, Antigone DeRosa and Lennox Manfredi; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind his dogs, Valentina and Chico.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' name to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.