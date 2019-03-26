|
|
DeRosa, Louis A.
On March 23, 2019, Louis passed away at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas due to medical complications.
He is survived by his parents, Christine and George DeRosa; his wife, Shannon Hemminger-DeRosa; his son, Angelo DeRosa (Elena); daughters, Sarah Manfredi (Christopher), Angie DeRosa, and Evie DeRosa; siblings, Thomas DeRosa (Caroline), Michael DeRosa (Darla), Georgia Grubb (Walter) and Christopher DeRosa (Marisol); grandchildren, Antigone DeRosa and Lennox Manfredi; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind his dogs, Valentina and Chico.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' name to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019