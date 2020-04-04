|
Laudano, Louis A.
Louis A. Laudano, 92, of Northford passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Montowese Health and Rehabilitation Center, North Haven. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Bernadine "Dee" Laudano. Louis was born in New Haven on October 13, 1927 and was the son of the late John and Concetta Cacace Laudano. Father of Thomas (Michelle) Kachmarck, Karen (Tim) Blake, Donna (Joseph) Pascuzzo and the late Louis Laudano, Jr. and Robin White. Also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Andrew, Michael, Ralph, Frank Laudano, Fannie Ferrioulo, Josephine Scarpellino, Margaret Scaramella, Lena Young, Carmen, Anthony, Joseph and Ralph Eliseo. Lou attended New Haven Schools and graduated from the University of Hartford. He was a World War II veteran of the US Army Medical Corp. Prior to his retirement in 2008, Lou worked as a contract's auditor for the US Defense Dept. He and Dee were world travelers and especially loved to cruise the waters of the world. He made many trips to his heritage Italy. Lou's love of family and warm heartedness will never be forgotten. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Montowese Health and Rehab Center and Athena Hospice for all their kindness.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020