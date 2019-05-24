Squeglia, Louis A. "Sonny"

Louis A. "Sonny" Squeglia 95, of West Haven beloved husband of 63 years to Dolores Guirino Squeglia passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 with his adoring wife by his side at his home. Loving father of Maryanne Squeglia of West Haven. Brother of Ann Weil of Branford and the late Agnes Lorello, Camille "Evelyn" Willis, Angelina "Julia" Pane, Roselyn "Mickey" Mascola and Anthony "Bing" Squeglia. Louis was born in New Haven on April 20, 1924 son of the late Stephen and Carmel Marino Squeglia. Prior to his retirement, Louis was a mail handler for 35 years for the US Postal Service. Louis was a decorated WW II Army veteran. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra with his wife or watching races at the track.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven TUESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment with Military Honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Louis's guest book online at:

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 27, 2019