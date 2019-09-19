|
Prevost, Jr., Louis Alfred
Louis Alfred Prevost Jr., age 85, of Spring Hill, FL entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at HPH Hospice in Brooksville, FL with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Judy (Rosenberg) Prevost. Louis was born in Bridgeport on August 19, 1934 the son of the late Louis Alfred and Adeline (Baldwin) Prevost. He began his career at Pine School teaching English. Until his retirement in 1989 he served as head of the English and Science departments at Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull. Lou proudly served with the Army National Guard for many years. A lifelong learner, he became a member of Mensa International. He owned his own airplane and flew for pleasure with his private pilot's license. He was a world-wide traveler, loved cars, music, good food and good times. Lou enjoyed living on or near water because boating and fishing were favorite pastimes. Family was his first priority. He leaves one son, Louis Alfred Prevost III, daughter- in-law Jean Quinn, and granddaughter Delaney Prevost. Other survivors are his sister, Marcia (Prevost Thomas) O'Connor, her husband Michael, beloved niece Vickie Fabrizio and her husband Joe Fabrizio, grandniece Veronica Fabrizio and former wife Jan (Moore) Moseley. He will also be mourned by many family members, colleagues, and other close friends. Friends may call on Friday September 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. A private burial service will be held at Lawn Cemetery, Lane St., Shelton.
