Amendola, Louis
Louis Amendola, of Orlando, FL has been reunited with his parents - Caroline and Giuseppe and with his brothers and sisters - Innocenzo, Andrea, Frank, Lucy, Leon, Theresa, Joseph, and Carol. This completes a generation of outstanding citizens. His wife Lizabeth, his daughter Cindy, and his son Louis mourn his loss and celebrate his life. A WWII Navy Seabee, a Sargent Engineer, and a Property Manager at Bay Hill in Florida pale by comparison to the countless contributions he made to so many lives. Louis loved people and cemented relationships by his very presence. He was revered by his family and friends. He could shine the spotlight on everyone but never wanted the spotlight on himself. Louis was a leader in morality and modesty. He was a constant in his devotion to faith, family and friends. Affectionately known as "Baby Louie," he was the frosting on the cake in a family of nine siblings who revered each other. A pillar in all aspects of life, we are grateful for his presence and celebrate his life.
Funeral services were held in Florida.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019