Louis Anthony Grimaldi Obituary
Grimaldi, Louis Anthony
Louis Anthony Grimaldi, 81, of Branford passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in New Haven on June 17, 1938 to the late Pasquale and Concetta (Blanche) Demeola Grimaldi. Louis grew up in East Haven where he met and married his high school sweetheart, the late Ann (Nagy) Grimaldi. Together they spent many happy years growing their family in Branford and traveling. Louis prided himself in a beloved 40 year career in printing. He was an avid New York Giants and Yankees fan and great Italian cook, known by his grandchildren for his famous "Popie's Pasta Fagioli". He loved spending time and sharing his Florida vacation home with his family. Father of Reneé Boyington (Kenneth) of Madison, Janice Florio of North Branford, and Diana Panagrossi (Richard Jr.) of Branford. Grandfather of Jordyn Severino (Michael), Madeleine and Luke Boyington, Allyson Florio, Ana, Christian and Ella Panagrossi. Brother of Camille Evans (Malcolm) of Prospect and the late Andrew Grimaldi, Marie Limauro, and Dolores Maroney. Lou's family was his greatest blessing. He was the patriarch of his family and will be profoundly missed. During this difficult time his family will find comfort knowing he is reunited with his wife and that together Anie and Popie will be watching over them. "We love you too much"
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 8:00 – 9:30 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the at . Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2019
