Capasso, Louis Arnold
Louis A. Capasso, 80, of Branford passed peacefully on Aug. 29, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the husband of the late Louise Monaco Capasso; born July 14, 1939, son of the late Anthony and Rose Bracciocurti Capasso; devoted to his family, he was the father of Pamela Capasso, Jodie Englehardt, Anthony Capasso and the late Deneen Paprocki; brother of Elda Gallo; also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Louis was a sheetmetal worker for many years and was a Naval Veteran. He was an active member of the Branford Gun Club, an avid boater and enjoyed his passion of building and flying model airplanes. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and may go directly to St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Chruch, Branford on Wednesday for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial with military honors in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to (st.jude.org). Offer condolences only at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019