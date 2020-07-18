Louis Asard

Asard, LouisLouis Asard, born December 14, 1928 passed peacefully from this world on June 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Lou was predeceased by his mother Rose and his father Peter. He was also predeceased by his six sisters Joanne, Lulu, Esther, Alice, Evelyn and Susie as well as his three brothers Wilson, Jeffery and Joseph. Louis is survived by many nieces and nephews all of whom loved him very much and was predeceased by several other nieces and nephews. Lou served in the US Army from 1953 to 1958 being stationed in Germany, thereafter he worked as a longshoreman in New Haven and Bridgeport Connecticut as a crane operator. Lou lived a simple life and was a man of few words. He loved animals and his cottage by the sea. Many people will remember him as the man who fed the ducks and swans at the shoreline. Although Lou did not have any children of his own, he was very good to all of his nieces and nephews and was a true family man. Lou was a good and generous man and would help anyone if they needed it. Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to all of Lou's care givers at the end of his life especially John, Lee, Lorie and Tracy. Services will be private. If you would like to honor Lou's memory, please consider making a donation to the West Haven animal shelter in his name. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,