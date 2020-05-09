Bernardini, Louis
Louis Bernardini, 96 of North Haven, formerly of Woodbridge, died May 5 at the West Haven V.A. Hospital after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Raffaela Acampora Bernardini. Born in New Haven, son of the late Giocondo & Armelinda Bunnell Bernardini, he worked at Sikorsky for 30 years prior to retiring. He was a radar operator in the 407th Anti Aircraft unit in Europe during WWII. Louis lived in Woodbridge for 60 years prior to moving to North Haven. He was president of the Sikorsky rifle club, a member of their friendship club, a member of Sons of Italy Lodge 37, a member of the K of C, and worked as an usher at Assumption Church. In his later years, he enjoyed many bus trips with his son in law Marc. He is survived by daughters, Linda Bernardini of Guilford and Lucille (Marc) DeGregorio of North Haven; grandchildren Melissa & Arlene; and a great-grandchild Sophia. He was predeceased by brothers Joseph and Ralph Bernardini, and a sister Letitia McAuley. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service, Monday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence. A special thanks to Lasharron and all the V.A. staff, and caretakers: Louise, Lamesha, Mina, Desiree, Dawn, Nicole, Bernice, Alma, Bob, Jennifer, Alana, and Joyce. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Seneca c/o The Sarah Foundation, 246 Goose La., Suite 104, Guilford, CT 06437. You can sign Louis' guestbook at www.torellofh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.