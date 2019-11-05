|
|
Bougie, Louis
Louis Bougie, 93, of Clinton, passed away on November 5, 2019. Louis was born in the Bronx, NY, on June 7, 1926. He was the son of Joseph and Gertrude (St. Pierre) Bougie. Louis was predeceased by his brother Raymond. Louis lost his loving wife Margaret in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his son James Bougie. He is survived by his daughter Jane Martini of Leland, NC; his daughter-in-law Alicia Bougie of Manchester, CT; his son Stephen Bougie of Seabrook, NH; and his daughter Suzanne and son-in-law Dana Kurylo of Winchendon, MA. He was proudly called "Pops" by his 4 grandchildren; Justin Wagner and his wife Annmarie, Jeffrey Martini, Lindsay Martini and her fiance Blair Windham, Lane Kurylo-Hammond and her husband Rick. His four great-grandsons are Joshua, Andrew, Evan, and Caleb Wagner. He considered his AFS student from 1969 to 1970 Hector Arias Camargo a son as well. Louis served in the US Army from August 1944 to June of 1946. He used the GI bill to receive his Bachelors in education from Concord College in WV. He met and married fellow student Margaret Brummett in February 1951. He continued his education to receive his Masters Degree from Indiana University. He was employed by the US government in Washington DC and then went on to teach in Oxon Hill Maryland from 1953-1959. He moved his family to Littleton, NH to work as a guidance counselor. After a long career in education, Louis spent 27 years as a guidance counselor at Branford High School and had retired in 1992. He was deeply involved in the creation of the Clinton Land Trust. He was honored to serve as president for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Clinton Historical Society. Louis had a great appreciation for the Ospreys that would nest is the salt marsh behind his home.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. Donations may be made in his memory to the Clinton Land Trust, PO Box 121, Clinton, CT 06413 or the Clinton Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., Clinton, CT 06413.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 7, 2019