Casbarro Jr., Louis
Louis "Lou" Casbarro Jr., age 82, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2019. For 49 years, he was the loving husband of the late Anne T. DeMaio Casbarro. Louis was born in New Haven, CT, son of the late Louis Sr. and Lucy Ruggiero Casbarro. Endearingly called "Poppy" by his family, he was known as "Pencil Box" by his "Guinea Green" friends as well as his Amtrak crew. Lou retired from Amtrak after 46 years of service, as general foreman. He is survived by his children, Lori Perolla and her husband Frank of Tucson, AZ, Jody Applewhite and her husband Douglas of Jacksonville, FL, and Lou Casbarro III and his wife Kelly, his adoring grandchildren, Harleigh Perolla, Louis Casbarro IV and Ava Casbarro. He is also survived by his brother Joseph "Jay" Casbarro of Branford. Lou cared for and enjoyed time with his partner, Angelica Ramos and her family. Though he thoroughly enjoyed vacations to Cape Cod and Arizona, Lou stopped traveling when his wife passed away. Some of his favorite things to do: watch the Yankees, enjoy great local apizza, hang with old friends at the West Haven beach, Old Grove boardwalk and his dogs. One of Lou's favorite phrases "I love you more" will continue to resonate with his family. To say we will miss "Poppy" is an understatement. We truly believe he has been reunited with our Mom.
The hours for visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Family and friends may gather on Thursday morning directly at St. Lawrence Cemetery at 11 a.m. for interment. Donations may be made in his name to either the West Haven Animal Shelter or American Parkinson Disease Association. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019