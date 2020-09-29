1/1
Louis D'Aniello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Aniello, Louis
Louis G. "Louie" D'Aniello, age 68, of West Haven passed away, after a long illness, on September 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jeanine Epstein D'Aniello. He was born in New Haven, son of the late George and Loretta Siclari D'Aniello. Louis is also survived by his cherished daughter Melissa D'Aniello of West Haven, his sister Valerie (Paul) Jacqueline of NC, his faithful dogs Luna, Timber and the late Soccer. Prior to his retirement, Louis was a teacher at Wilcox Tech and then Eli Whitney Tech. For many years he was a coach for West Haven Youth Soccer. He enjoyed watching Melissa play sports, going to the casino with his wife Jeanine and watching M.A.S.H., over and over, UCONN Women's Basketball and spend time with his family, especially at Disney World. He was a loving man and treated everyone he met with kindness and a bit of sass. He will be forever loved and missed
The hours for visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Funeral Services and Interment will be held at a late date. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved