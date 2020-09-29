Louis D'Aniello

D'Aniello, LouisLouis G. "Louie" D'Aniello, age 68, of West Haven passed away, after a long illness, on September 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jeanine Epstein D'Aniello. He was born in New Haven, son of the late George and Loretta Siclari D'Aniello. Louis is also survived by his cherished daughter Melissa D'Aniello of West Haven, his sister Valerie (Paul) Jacqueline of NC, his faithful dogs Luna, Timber and the late Soccer. Prior to his retirement, Louis was a teacher at Wilcox Tech and then Eli Whitney Tech. For many years he was a coach for West Haven Youth Soccer. He enjoyed watching Melissa play sports, going to the casino with his wife Jeanine and watching M.A.S.H., over and over, UCONN Women's Basketball and spend time with his family, especially at Disney World. He was a loving man and treated everyone he met with kindness and a bit of sass. He will be forever loved and missedThe hours for visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Funeral Services and Interment will be held at a late date. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at