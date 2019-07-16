De Andrus, Louis

Louis "Lou" De Andrus, 103, resident of Hamden died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 10. Lou was born, Luigi Andreoli, on October 15, 1915 in Chelsea, MA, one of seven children born to Cecelia Genovese Andreoli and Vincenzo Andreoli. Lou grew up in Lawrence, MA and moved to New Haven, CT as a young man. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Di Resta, on April 23, 1938. Louie was a man of many interests and talents. He was a self-taught musician who loved playing the guitar for hours. At age 70, he took violin lessons. He also played the mandolin, the harmonica and the ukulele. Lou was a fabulous ballroom dancer and danced competitively with his sister Sadie. He and his wife went dancing each weekend providing it did not interfere with the UCONN Women's basketball games. Louie worked in a wide variety of jobs and loved to tell how he made all kinds of cheeses at Elm City Cheese in New Haven. He worked in billing and lading for large transportation companies until finally opening with his wife "The Coffee Shop" in Cheshire. In his "retirement", Lou worked for the Hopkins School in the "Cage" and then for many years at the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge as a "jack of all trades" and where he found friendship and community. Two years ago, Hallmark made a commercial with Lou and Evelyn in which they both starred, and which was narrated by Lou's voice in his very own words. This commercial was played repeatedly in 2017 on commercial television stations. Hallmark brought Lou, aged 101, to New York to record the commercial. Nothing was more important to Lou and Evelyn than family. Every important event was celebrated with an entire extended family, usually around a table of delicious food. The pride and joy of his life were his daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters Jacqueline DeAndrus Bucar (James), Lois DeAndrus Dawson (James ), his grandchildren Jason Hammel (Amalea Tshilds), Daniele Cote (Wayne), Alexandra Gildart (Mathew), Jeffrey Dawson (Heather), Jaime Guthrie (Michael), Gregory Dawson (Ashley), Bryon Mirto (Kristen) and 12 special great-grandchildren, Andres, Kaelan, Ryan, Ismene, Cass, Eleanor, Emilia, Alastair, Andrew Louis, Avery , Braydon, Jocelyn. He is also survived by a special nephew, more like a son, Albie Kissner of Clearwater, FL and his brother, Fred De Andrus of Branford. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn of 78 ½ years and 5 siblings.

Published in The New Haven Register on July 17, 2019