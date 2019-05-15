Federico, Louis

Louis Federico, age 77, of Woodbridge and Cape Coral, FL passed away with his family at his side on May 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary Williams Federico. Louis was born in Italy, son of the late Vincenzo and Immaculata Camputaro Federico. He is also survived by his children, Melissa (Robert Sabia Jr.) Federico and Carl A. Federico, all of Woodbridge, Louis V. (Jodie) Federico of Wallingford, Rosemarie Bishop of Cheshire and Patricia Pfeiffer of Southington, his grandchildren, CaseyLynn Federico, Nicholas Gino Federico and Mia-Rose Evelyn Sabia, his siblings, Anthony (Angie) Federico of Guilford, Maria (Roy) Ivins of Woodbridge and Joseph (Adele) Federico of AZ, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Louis was a proud US Army Veteran. He was the former owner and operator of L.G. Federico Construction and most recently Statewide Paving LLC.

Family and friends may meet directly at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Woodbridge on Friday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.givetoynhh.org.

