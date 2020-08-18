1/1
Louis Fernous Jr.
1938 - 2020
Fernous, Louis
Louis F. Fernous, Jr. age 81, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Eileen M. Fernous, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020 at Sturges Ridge. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Louis F. Fernous, Sr. and Adelaide Fernous, he had been a Fairfield resident for over 30 years. He graduated from Adelphi University and worked for over 40 years for American Brands rising to the position of Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Lou served in the United States Army and remained in the Army reserves retiring as a LT Colonel. He was an active 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 11436 at Holy Family Church and enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Survivors include three beloved children, Danielle Marie Ingeri and her husband Robert of Trenton, NJ, Louis F. Fernous, III and his wife Michele of Milford and Guy Fernous of Stratford; 7 cherished grandchildren, Robert, Jr., Nicholas, Nicole, Jacqueline, Adelaide, Victoria Rose and Penelope; and a beloved great-granddaughter, Kaley Marie. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Marissa Ingeri and a sister, Marilyn Ditta and her husband Paul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Please note: due to current conditions, friends must contact Holy Family Church at 203-336-1835 to make a reservation to attend the Mass. Deadline to register is Thursday, August 20th. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Lou's memory to the charity of one's choice. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com





Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
