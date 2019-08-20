New Haven Register Obituaries
Fusco, Deacon Louis
Deacon Louis P. Fusco, 76, of Northford, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Lucille Christoforo Fusco. Loving father of Yvonne and Laura Fusco and Leanne (Tim) Duprat. He is also survived by his uncle Louis DeRuccio and his aunt Grace DeFrancesco. Brother-in-law of Ed Voccola, Rose Kenney, John and Pat Christoforo, Janet and Dan Schmitt and Mary Carroll. Louis was born in New Haven on February 23, 1943, was the son of the late Bertha Follo Fusco and predeceased by his sister, Mary Lou Voccola, brothers-in-law James Kenney and David Carroll. He was very active in the church community serving as Deacon at St. Monica Church for 34 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Legion of Mary. Louis taught art in West Haven for over 37 years until his retirement and continued to work at Wallingford Industries for over 50 years.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1321 Middletown Avenue, Northford on Friday morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Parish, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, CT 06471. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019
