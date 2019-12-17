New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Bertuccini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis G. Bertuccini


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis G. Bertuccini Obituary
Bertuccini, Louis G.
Louis G. Bertuccini of Hamden died peacefully on December 14, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of the late Lorraine Bergin Bertuccini. Lou was born in New Haven on August 12, 1921 to the late Vincenzo and Maria Cuomo Bertuccini. He served his country with honor in the US Army during WWII and after being honorably discharged he began a career in banking. He was the Assistant Vice President of loans at Frist Bank prior to retiring. Lou is the brother of Irene Langley Melotto and the late Thomas Bertuccini, Lena Tata, Jean Sola and Margherita Bertuccini. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Lou's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -