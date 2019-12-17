|
|
Bertuccini, Louis G.
Louis G. Bertuccini of Hamden died peacefully on December 14, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was the husband of the late Lorraine Bergin Bertuccini. Lou was born in New Haven on August 12, 1921 to the late Vincenzo and Maria Cuomo Bertuccini. He served his country with honor in the US Army during WWII and after being honorably discharged he began a career in banking. He was the Assistant Vice President of loans at Frist Bank prior to retiring. Lou is the brother of Irene Langley Melotto and the late Thomas Bertuccini, Lena Tata, Jean Sola and Margherita Bertuccini. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Lou's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019