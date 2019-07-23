Munroe, Louis G.

Louis G. Munroe of Branford died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Genevieve Terpening Munroe. Louis was born in New Haven October 18, 1930, son of the late Leon and Marieanne Morriesette Munroe. He served in the Connecticut National Guard. He worked as an installer for SNET for 40 years, retiring in 1991. Some of his favorite things to do included camping on Cape Cod with his family, RVing with his wife in retirement in Florida, beekeeping and farming. His family would like to give special thanks to his many doctors and nurses especially, Dr. Tom Martin, all the nurses at Hospital of St. Raphael's Verdi 3 South and Verdi 5 North, Branford Hills Heath Care Center and Seasons Hospice for the care given to him. Besides his wife he is survived by his children Joseph Munroe of Branford, Mary (Gary) Harrington of Great Barrington, MA, Christopher Munroe of Branford, Patrick (Loren) Munroe of Branford, Anne (Todd) Pelazza of Guilford and Elizabeth (Edmund) Northrup of Branford; his grandchildren, Ryan and Dana Munroe, Emilie and Dustin Harrington, Leah (Adam) Dodd, Julia Munroe, Patrick and Erin Connor, Kaitlin and Justin Pelazza, and Rachel and Arthur Northrup; his sister Leona Frey of Northford; his brothers, Arthur Munroe of Woodstock, CT and Paul (Kathy) Munroe of North Haven. He was predeceased by his son John Munroe.

A visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019