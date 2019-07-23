New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Munroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis G. Munroe


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis G. Munroe Obituary
Munroe, Louis G.
Louis G. Munroe of Branford died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Genevieve Terpening Munroe. Louis was born in New Haven October 18, 1930, son of the late Leon and Marieanne Morriesette Munroe. He served in the Connecticut National Guard. He worked as an installer for SNET for 40 years, retiring in 1991. Some of his favorite things to do included camping on Cape Cod with his family, RVing with his wife in retirement in Florida, beekeeping and farming. His family would like to give special thanks to his many doctors and nurses especially, Dr. Tom Martin, all the nurses at Hospital of St. Raphael's Verdi 3 South and Verdi 5 North, Branford Hills Heath Care Center and Seasons Hospice for the care given to him. Besides his wife he is survived by his children Joseph Munroe of Branford, Mary (Gary) Harrington of Great Barrington, MA, Christopher Munroe of Branford, Patrick (Loren) Munroe of Branford, Anne (Todd) Pelazza of Guilford and Elizabeth (Edmund) Northrup of Branford; his grandchildren, Ryan and Dana Munroe, Emilie and Dustin Harrington, Leah (Adam) Dodd, Julia Munroe, Patrick and Erin Connor, Kaitlin and Justin Pelazza, and Rachel and Arthur Northrup; his sister Leona Frey of Northford; his brothers, Arthur Munroe of Woodstock, CT and Paul (Kathy) Munroe of North Haven. He was predeceased by his son John Munroe.
A visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now