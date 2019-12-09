|
Gallucci, Louis
Louis W. Gallucci was born at home in Waterbury on November 24, 1926 and passed from this life on December 6, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. During his long journey on earth, he was the sales manager with G.B.A. Productions, a radio advertising firm, and later sold Bibles and encyclopedias in 33 foreign countries. His wife Patricia, older brothers Joseph and Nicholas, and older sister Josephine predeceased him. Although not blessed with children, he was the favorite uncle of his nephews, Michael (Coralie) and Nicholas (Karen), grandnieces Sarah and Marisa, great grandniece Leah, and great grandnephew Joel. He also leaves his dear friend of nearly 50 years, Jeanne Bowen, and her children, Kathleen Smullen (Richard and daughter Meghan), Gary, and Billy.
At the center of Louis' life was his relationship with Jesus Christ. He read scripture and prayed daily, and announced the Good News to all who would listen, and even to some who would not. His life's journey is now complete. Welcome home my good and faithful servant.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 67 Southmayd Rd., Waterbury on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral Services are entrusted to Colonial of Waterbury. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerlas.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 10, 2019