Casabona, Louis J.

Louis J. Casabona entered into eternal rest at his home in Jamestown, Tennessee on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving daughter Tracy Ravert and his former wife Carmel Casabona.

Lou was born in New Haven on July 17, 1942. He was predeceased by his parents Luigi and Anna Casabona. He was also predeceased by his son Louis J. Casabona, Jr. Lou served in the Navy came home and joined Local 777 Steamfitter and Pipefitter Union as a Specialty Welder.

Lou is survived by his loving daughter Tracy, her husband Don and their 3 daughters, Alexis, Sunny, and Dominique who will miss their Poppy with all their hearts. He is also survived by his sister Gaetana Adams ( Chick ) of Cheshire and their children. Lou is also survived by his longtime companion Doris Bens of Cheshire.

Tracy would like to thank all of her Dad's "Brothers" from the Union as well as all his hunting and fishing friends for the stories he shared with her. His granddaughters thank him for sharing his passion of horses and the many sleepovers at the farm. A celebration of Lou's life will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 11:00 at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven. Published in The New Haven Register from June 6 to June 7, 2019