CELENTANO, LOUIS JLouis Jerome Celentano, 99, of East Haven, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020. He was the widower of Philomena (Faye) Piscitelli Celentano. Louis was born in New Haven on April 14, 1921, son of the late Thomas A. and Lucy Donnarummo Celentano. He attended Hamilton Elementary School and Commercial High School.Lou entered the US Army in 1942. He fought valiantly with his colleagues in the 825th Tank Destroyer Division at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944-45. Lou received the Purple Heart, the EAME Medal, the WWII Victory and the American Campaign Medals as well as the Good Conduct Medal. He left the service in Dec. 1945 with the rank of Sergeant. In 2010 Lou was able to return to Stavelot, Belgium where he was honored by the residents there for the efforts he and his compatriots made to liberate their town. He was one of the veterans interviewed for the "Greatest Tank Battles" documentary series that aired on national TV.After his Army Service Lou worked as a dry cleaner route delivery man until 1970, during which time he made many friends in North Haven and the town became like his second home. He later was an auto parts sales manager until his retirement.Lou engaged in many community activities and was a member of the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association, and was a recipient of their Gold Ring award in 2012. He was proud to be a volunteer and supporter of Marrakech, an organization that provides homes and support for adults with disabilities. He was a supporter of ACORD. Lou was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pine Grove Men's Club, Orange Hills Golf Club, and the Amity Club, which honored him in 2019.Besides his wife and parents Lou was predeceased by his son Thomas J. Celentano, sister Rose Arcucci, and brother Joseph A. Celentano. He is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, and sister-in-law Mary Jane Celentano. He also leaves behind countless devoted friends, particularly Joseph Palfini. Joe provided Lou with invaluable assistance and companionship, especially in his final days. Lou was also grateful to his friend and housekeeper Krystyna Miedzinski for her aid and support. Lou was most appreciative of the staff of The Village at Mariner's Point for the care he received while living in their community. He was also thankful for the compassionate treatment he always received from the staff at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in West Haven, and at YNHH.During his 99 and a half years Lou always maintained an upbeat and positive attitude. He made friends everywhere he went, including the golf course, traveling around the USA, at business events, Army reunions, or the many banquets or social gatherings he enjoyed or at which he was honored. He was always in his element when he was in the presence of family and friends, regaling people with stories of the many experiences of his long life.Friends may call at Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven on Saturday Oct., 3rd from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven at 10 a.m. Interment will follow, with full military honors, in St. Lawrence Cemetery. A celebration of Lou's life will be held in April 2021, when he would have turned 100. Contributions in his memory can be made to Marrakech Inc., 6 Lunar Drive, Woodbridge CT 06525. To leave a condolence online, please visit our website.