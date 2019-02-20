Florio, Deacon Louis J.

Deacon Louis J. Florio, 85, of Wallingford, formerly of Mill Road, North Haven for many years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. He was the beloved husband of 37 years to the late Ann M. Attianese Florio. Deacon Florio was born in New Haven on June 10, 1933 and was the son of the late Victor and Anna Cappucci Florio. He had worked for the Marlin Company for over 45 years until his retirement. A Deacon since 1992, he served at St. Barnabas Church and later at St. Therese Church, North Haven for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was a New York Yankees fan, covered the former New Haven Blades for the former Journal Courier, was the secretary/treasurer for the Andy Papero League, was a score keeper and publicist for various baseball and softball leagues in the area. Father of Lynda M. Florio, Michael L. Florio, Paul A. Florio and his wife Jennifer. Grandfather of Logan Florio. Brother of Victor Florio and his wife Gloria, and the late Carl "Flip" Florio and Carmel Vischio.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019