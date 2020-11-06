Lichti, Louis J.

Louis J. Lichti a longtime time Shelton resident and husband to Marcia Miller Lichti, died at home on Nov. 4. He was born Oct. 18, 1942 to the late Louis W. Lichti and Marie Dorothy McCormick Lichti. Born and raised in N.Y.C., with his family moving to Mt. Vernon, N.Y. Louis joined Engine 2 of the Mt. Vernon Fire Dept. He later moved to CT where he founded Shelton Alarm Systems Inc. and with his late son Bruce L. Lichti established a reputation for excellence in service. Louis took great pleasure in his family and their annual fishing trips to Canada. H was a devoted communicant of Saint Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl. in Shelton, CT, a past master of King Hiram Masonic lodge #12 of Shelton, Pyramid Shriners, past president of the former Shelton Derby Kiwanis Club, the current secretary of the Shelton Educational Fund, a corporator of Griffin Hospital and a member of N.Y. Fireman's Association. In addition to his wife Marcia, he leaves his on Richard Lichti and his wife Heather in Ansonia, his daughter-in-Law Debra Lichti and grandson Bruce J. Lichti, both in Ansonia, brother William Lichti of Port Charlotte, Florida and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Bruce L. Lichti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Shelton. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to his church. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store