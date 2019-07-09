New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Resurrection
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Poletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Poletti


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Poletti Obituary
Poletti, Louis J.
Louis J. Poletti, 80, of Wallingford, died July 6, 2019. He was the devoted husband to the late Beverly Antonucci Poletti. Lou was born in New Haven, Aug. 11, 1938, the son of the late Pat and Esther Poletti and was raised in Highwood and lived in Wallingford the last 49 years. He was an engineer for SNET for 33 years. After retiring, he became a realtor with Calcagni Real Estate Co. for 18 years. He enjoyed time at his beach house in Madison with family and friends. Lou is survived by his daughter, Tara (John) Carey, a son, Scott (Stacey) Poletti, brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Frank Proto. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Poletti and his dog Molly. Friends are invited to go directly to The Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford, Monday, July 15th, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment is private. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, Hamden, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now