Poletti, Louis J.

Louis J. Poletti, 80, of Wallingford, died July 6, 2019. He was the devoted husband to the late Beverly Antonucci Poletti. Lou was born in New Haven, Aug. 11, 1938, the son of the late Pat and Esther Poletti and was raised in Highwood and lived in Wallingford the last 49 years. He was an engineer for SNET for 33 years. After retiring, he became a realtor with Calcagni Real Estate Co. for 18 years. He enjoyed time at his beach house in Madison with family and friends. Lou is survived by his daughter, Tara (John) Carey, a son, Scott (Stacey) Poletti, brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Frank Proto. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Poletti and his dog Molly. Friends are invited to go directly to The Church of the Resurrection, Wallingford, Monday, July 15th, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment is private. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, Hamden, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on July 13, 2019