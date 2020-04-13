New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Louis J. Salzano


1925 - 2020
Salzano, Louis J.
Louis J. Salzano, of New Haven passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 in Branford Hills Healthcare Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Emily Navaretta Salzano. Born in New Haven on September 15, 1925, son of the late Gennaro and Caroline Confora Salzano, Lou was a proud US Navy veteran serving in WWII. He was a tailor and salesman for the Yale Co-op and Saks Fifth Avenue for many years. Lou is survived by his sister Annette Fraulo, brother Richard Salzano and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Sophia Fraulo.
Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Lou's arrangements. Please share a memory and sign Lou's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020
