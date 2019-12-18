|
|
Cofrancesco, Louis James
Louis James Cofrancesco passed suddenly on December 6, 2019 at his home in Passaic, New Jersey. Louis was born in Manhattan Beach, CA on October 29, 1986.
He was the son of Ronald Cofrancesco of Bethany, CT and Julie Sherman of Rodondo, CA. He is survived by his father Ron, brother Julian, Grandmother Dolores Cofrancesco, Uncles Louis & Peter Cofrancesco, Aunt Ann Marie Dressel, and dear cousins Michael, Heather, Mark, Peter, Tyler, Grace, Mary Elise, and James.
Louis also leaves his New Jersey family; his girlfriend Sacheen Jimenez and three daughters, Aisa, Daysha, and Kayla.
Louis was a skilled tradesman and proud, devoted member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363. He was a graduate of Amity High School and Porter and Chester Institute.
While at Amity, he distinguished himself as a wrestling champion. His athletic accomplishments include competing in the S.C.C. Wrestling Championship Tournament in 2003, 2004 and leading the team to win the S.C.C. Tournament in 2005. That year, he was honored as the MVP of Amity's wrestling team. He was also an avid fisherman and loved fishing at Lake Chamberlain in Bethany when he came home to visit his family.
Louis was dearly loved by all who knew him and his absence will be felt deeply by many.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated to honor Louis's life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge, CT at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow in the church hall. Friends are welcome.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019