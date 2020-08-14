Malafronte, Louis "Chip" JohnLouis "Chip" John Malafronte, of Orange, passed away at his home on August 12, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a warrior to the end and came to his peace surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Haven on September 5, 1971, the son of Shirley Sauro Malafronte Fontana and the late Louis A. Malafronte, Chip was a graduate of Amity Regional High School in 1989 and Central Connecticut State University, earning his Bachelor's degree in Communications in 1994. He was a long-time sports writer for the New Haven Register, best known for his weekly column entitled "Sunday Gravy", combining his excellence in reporting with his sharp wit. He received several awards throughout his career for his exceptional talent in the field, most notably with The Society of Professional Journalism. Chip was a well-rounded athlete, sports enthusiast and, a standout at Amity High School in basketball and baseball. His true passion was baseball which he pursued well into his 30s with the West Haven Twilight League, where he was a Gold Bat recipient in 2007. In addition to his love of sports, he was an avid chronicler who took a particular interest in the history of the U.S. Presidents. Chip is the proud father of John Paul Malafronte, with whom he enjoyed touring National monuments and baseball stadiums across the country. Besides his beloved son, he leaves behind his devoted mother and step-father, Shirley and Kenneth Fontana, his adoring sisters, Gina Malafronte, Nancy Malafronte (Smith Mowry), Mia Malafronte (Jim Vecchiarelli), as well as his nieces, Nina Luciani, Oriana and Calista Mack, and nephews, Luigi Luciani and Smith Mowry, and many dedicated family members and friends.Visiting hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 3:00-6:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. Masks and social distancing are required. Chip's family respectfully requests children not attend visiting hours. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions his funeral Mass and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to benefit John Paul's future and education may be made c/o Nancy L. Malafronte, 12 Bishop Dr. Woodbridge, CT 06525. The family encourages friends and family to share a memory and sign Chip's guest book online at