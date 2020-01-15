|
|
Lanziero, Louis
Louis "Don" Donald Lanziero passed away at his home in Andes, NY on December 24th at the age of 77. Born in New Haven, CT, Don settled in Andes, NY where he lived for the last 14 years. He was the son of the late Louis Donald and Rose (Micco) of West Haven, CT and Port Charlotte, FL.
Donald, an Air Force veteran, will be remembered for his warm smile and the ability to put anyone at ease. He was available for a lively conversation to brighten the day. When he was able to, he loved painting and home projects, especially renovating his historic home, as well as bird watching and baseball. He had a fondness for animals and enjoyed the companionship of his dog Ivan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Anita Canelli, who is also from West Haven. Donald is lovingly remembered by his son Donald Lanziero (Katherine), his daughters Rosemarie Lanziero, and Denine Polen; his grandchildren Elliott, Cassidy, Olivia, Henry, Ganden and Diesel, all of New York; and his brother, Robert F. Lanziero of Middletown. Don was predeceased by his son-in-law Christopher Polen.
The family will announce a celebration of life service in the spring.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020