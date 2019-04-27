Pepe, Louis M.

Louis M. Pepe, 90, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Bedford, MA. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Marie Rose Costanzo Pepe. Louis was born in New Haven on September 16, 1928 and was the son of the late Mario and Anna Carrano Pepe. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during Korean War. Louis had worked as a Quality Control Manager for Colt Firearms for over 20 years, Winchester's Firearms and later for Jenkins Valves. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, rock hunting and making jewelry out of the rocks he found. Father of Mark Pepe (Joyce), Christopher Pepe (Penelope) and Marjorie Pepe. Grandfather of Emily Pepe, Christopher (C.J.) Pepe II, Alexander Pepe (Ashley) and Gina Pepe. Also survived by his grand dogs Tessa and Rosie.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford, at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Administration c/o Voluntary Services, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730 in memory of Louis Pepe for David James Hospice Unit. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019