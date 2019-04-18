Marino, Jr., Louis

Louis Marino, Jr., 91, of Salisbury, NC passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center.

He was born May 31, 1927 in New Haven, CT to Maria Concotta Franco Marino and Louis Marino, Sr., and was a graduate of West Haven High School. Mr. Marino was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He worked as a Purchasing Agent for Universal Wire Corporation and for U.S. Motors both in New Haven, CT.

Mr. Marino was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lydia Maria Turcutti Marino on June 23, 2003.

Surviving is his son, Paul Louis Marino of Salisbury, NC; brother, Robert Andrew Marino of Wallingford, CT; two grandchildren, William Paul Marino (Kristin) and John Louis Marino (Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Marino and William Paul Marino, II and two step-great-grandchildren, Chase and Haley McNellis.

A private Graveside Service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Marino family. Online condolences may be held at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019